Paradise football brings a community together 1 year after devastating Camp Fire

One year ago, crews finally extinguished the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. Flames tore the community apart, but football has helped to bring it back together.

The undefeated Bobcats of Paradise High School may have been playing in top-seeded Eagles' territory recently, but you wouldn't have known it from the crowd.

"If you look at the stands, the whole town of Paradise is here," said running back Lukas Hartley.

It's been one year since 95% of Paradise was erased by the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history. Eighty-six people died and 37 of the 40 Bobcat players lost their homes, including Hartley.

Little has been rebuilt. Schools, cafes and churches are among the 19,000 structures lost. Somehow, the football field survived, an oasis in the ash. Now, every game night is one of the only links to Paradise's past.

Under Friday night lights, the Bobcats won, so next up are the division championships.