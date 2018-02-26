CBSN
CBS/AP February 25, 2018, 2:28 PM

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

This image from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the intensity of the earthquake in Porgera, Papua New Guinea, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2018.

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea -- A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the magnitude-7.5 quake hit about 55 miles southwest of Porgera early Monday in the Pacific island nation. 

Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso says the quake, which had a depth of 22 miles, occurred in a rural, jungle area near a mountain range.

It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage. The USGS website had 19 reports of people feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.

He says there is no tsunami danger.

