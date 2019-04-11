Pamela Anderson lashes out at "devils and liars" after Julian Assange's arrest

Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson lashed out Thursday after the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was effectively evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and taken into police custody.

"I am in shock," she tweeted, adding. "He looks very bad."

"How could you Equador ?" she said, seemingly referring to Ecuador. "(Because he exposed you). How could you UK. ?"

She added: "Of course - you are America's b---- and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bulls---."

She also tweeted a link to a WikiLeaks donation page and retweeted a video of Assange that was posted by RT UK, a news network funded by Russia. It shows Assange being taken out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital.

WATCH: Moment Julian Assange is CARRIED out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. pic.twitter.com/OEeqmoksGr — RT UK (@RTUKnews) April 11, 2019

Anderson also went after President Trump. "And the USA ? This toxic coward of a President He needs to rally his base? - You are selfish and cruel," she tweeted." You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE"

Anderson has visited Assange multiple times while he was holed up for years in the embassy. He took refuge there in 2012 after he was released on bail in Britain while facing extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations that have since been dropped. He feared that if he stepped off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he would be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Pamela Anderson delivers lunch to Julian Assange at Embassy of Ecuador on October 15, 2016 in London, England. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Over the years, Assange used the Ecuadorian Embassy as a staging post to keep his name before the public, frequently making appearances on its tiny balcony, posing for pictures and reading statements. Even his cat became well-known.

But his presence was an embarrassment to U.K. authorities, who for years kept a police presence around the clock outside the embassy, costing taxpayers millions in police overtime. Such surveillance was removed years ago, but the embassy remained a vocal point for his activities.

Police arrested Assange Thursday after Ecuador decided to revoke the political asylum that had given him sanctuary. Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said he took the action due to "repeated violations to international conventions and daily life."

"The discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr. Julian Assange, the hostile and threatening declarations of its allied organization, against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties, have led the situation to a point where the asylum of Mr. Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable," Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said.

In Washington, the U.S. Justice Department accused Assange of conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer at the Pentagon. The charge was announced after Assange was taken into custody.