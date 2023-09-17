Los Angeles police officer shot and killed in patrol car outside sheriff's station

Deputy fatally shot while in patrol car in Palmdale, search for killer underway Deputy fatally shot while in patrol car in Palmdale, search for killer underway 03:46

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was killed in an ambush shooting outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but LASD said the incident occurred efore 6 p.m., when the deputy was found slumped over the wheel of his patrol vehicle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the victim as Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. He was 30 years old.

There was no information provided on the shooter.

Taped off area outside of Palmdale sheriff's station. KCAL News

"We're gonna catch the person who did this," the sheriff said during a press conference late Saturday evening. "Every resource that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has to bear is going after you."

Investigators are analyzing a video that shows a dark-colored sedan slowly pulling up behind an LASD vehicle at around the time that the shooting occurred before speeding away, Luna said.

"We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street," Luna said. "He ambushed and killed — murdered — one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

The sheriff further noted that Clinkunbroomer had spent about eight years with the department and transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018. He had been acting as a field training officer for nearly two years and was a third generation LASD member, behind his father and grandfather.

"Not just anybody becomes a field training officer," Luna said. "It's usually the best of the best."

He had just become engaged to his girlfriend four days ago, the sheriff said. He leaves behind his fiancée, parents and grandparents.

"Our hearts absolutely go out to his family," an emotional Luna said.

Sheriff Luna withheld specifics on the investigation as it remains in its early stages. He says that as new information comes to light, the public will be alerted.

A large area on the street outside of the station was surrounded by crime scene tape. An LASD vehicle was also taped off outside of the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where the deputy was taken after being discovered in the patrol car.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.