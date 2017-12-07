California inducts nation's first all-LGBT city council

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- The country's first all-LGBT city council was sworn in this week in California, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The history-making council's newest members – Lisa Middleton, the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California; and Christy Holstege, an attorney who identifies as bisexual – were sworn in during Wednesday night's meeting of the Palm Springs City Council.

Middleton and Holstege now replace Ginny Foat and Chris Mills, who announced earlier this year that they would not seek re-election.

The two newest council members won last month's election handily, with Middleton receiving 30.9 percent of the vote, and Holstege receiving 30.08 percent.

Middleton is a former senior vice president of internal affairs for the State Compensation Insurance Fund, former ONE PS chairwoman, Palm Springs planning commissioner, board member for the Desert Horticulture Society of the Coachella Valley, LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Equality California and Neighborhoods USA.

They join Mayor Robert Moon, who has been with his husband and partner for 35 years; Councilman Geoff Kors, whose husband is a Palm Springs Unified School Board member; and Councilman J.R. Roberts, who is a single gay man.

Holstege is an attorney focusing on workers' rights, housing and disabilities, a Palm Springs Human Rights commissioner and a Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force member.