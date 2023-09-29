Pakistan suicide bombing near mosque in Balochistan kills dozens gathering for religious procession

Quetta, Pakistan - A suicide bomb blast struck a religious procession Friday in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing more than 50 people and leaving scores more injured according to the Reuters news agency, which cited local police and health officials.

"The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police," Reuters quoted Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed as saying. He said the explosion happened near a mosque as people gathered for a procession to mark the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, which is a public holiday in Pakistan.

In this photo provided by the District Police Office, a boy injured in a bomb explosion receives treatment at a hospital in Mastung, near Quetta, Pakistan, Sept. 29, 2023. District Police Office/AP

No group claimed immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Tehrik-e Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of Sunni Islamic extremist groups, denied any role.

The regional chapter of the ISIS terror group, known as ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K, has also carried out attacks in the area in the past.

Reuters quoted Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti as calling the blast a "very heinous act."

While the celebration of the Prophet's birthday is accepted by the majority of Islamic sects in Pakistan, certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation.

"A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it," said Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, deputy commissioner of Mastung district.

A screengrab from Pakistan's GEO TV shows people transporting victims of a suicide bombing in Balochistan provinde to a hospital in Mastung, near Quetta, Pakistan, Sept. 29, 2023. GEO TV/Reuters

Zubair Jamali, home minister of Balochistan, earlier provided lower death toll, saying at least 25 people were killed and more than 80 injured, but he said 20 of those wounded were in critical condition.

Jan Achakzai, Balochistan's minister for information, appealed urgently for blood donors to help treat the wounded. He also announced a three-day mourning period.

