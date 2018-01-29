AP January 29, 2018, 9:46 AM

Woman rescued from "killer mountain," partner declared dead

Russian climber Denis Urubko, French climber Elisabeth Revol, and Polish climber Adam Bielecki pose for a picture at the base of the Diamir Face of Nanga Parbat, Pakistan January 28, 2018, after Revol was rescued by Bielecki's team.

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani doctor says a French climber rescued from a Himalayan peak is recovering and should be discharged from hospital soon.

Elisabeth Revol was rescued by a volunteer team from a separate Polish expedition on Sunday from Nanga Parbat, also known as "killer mountain."

She was airlifted to Islamabad and was being treated at the Shifa International Hospital. The hospital doctor spoke on condition of anonymity under hospital regulations.

Earlier, the search for Revol's fellow climber, Polish national Tomasz Mackiewicz, was called off. He has been declared deceased.

Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz during his trip on Nanga Parbat mountain in Pakistan

Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz during an earlier trip on Nanga Parbat mountain in Pakistan, Jan. 2014.

Revol spoke briefly to local Geo TV, saying that she has had "some problem with fingers ... now it's ok."

Revol and Mackiewicz were attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters, or 26,660 feet.

