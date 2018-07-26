Puma that made rare crossings of U.S. Highway 101 found dead

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A Southern California mountain lion known for successfully crossing the daunting U.S. 101 freeway -- twice -- has been found dead. National Park Service officials announced Wednesday the death of P-55, an approximately 3-year-old male that was part of a study of cougars in and around the Santa Monica Mountains.

The cause of death is unknown because his tracking collar failed to emit a "mortality signal" and his remains were too decomposed when found. Officials said the seemingly healthy cougar possibly died from ingesting rat poison or a fight with another male.

P-55 first made news when he crossed the wide and busy 101 last year west of Los Angeles. He later crossed back. The highway is a formidable barrier for dispersal of the cats from the Santa Monicas. Few have succeeded.

CBS Los Angeles reported last year that P-55 was the fourth-known mountain lion to have crossed the 101 and lived to tell the tale through his GPS tracking collar.

"The fact that he was able to cross the 101 is really amazing for sure and he's in a small group of documented mountain lions that have done so," Ranger Karen Kuykendall said at the time.