Outtakes from the Golden State Warriors' interview with "60 Minutes"

The word from vets Iguodala and Livingston

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston tell 60 Minutes that once you play for the Warriors, you don't want to play for anybody else. Kevin Durant on what he tells younger teammates.

What Steph Curry said after 2016 finals loss



Warriors General Manager Bob Myers discusses the conversations he had with Warriors players after their Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson: "What you see is what you get"

The Warriors may be a once-in-a-generation team, but player Klay Thompson says they are not "superheroes."

The Warriors say farewell to Oakland

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson reflect on the only home they've known in their professional careers.

The videos above were originally published on April 14, 2019.