Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City

Bullrider Ouncie Mitchell , of Fresno, Texas, rides a top of Bull RAUNCHY RAWHIDE during the PBR Denver Chute Out at the Denver Coliseum as part of the 110th National Western Stock Show in 2016. Hector Acevedo / AP

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder and felony discharge of a firearm, Salt Lake City Police said.

Bagley and Allen had been in a relationship. Allen had come to Utah to attend the state fair and was staying with Bagley. The two got into a fight at a bar, and Allen went to Bagley's apartment to get his things, where he was shot, police said.

Bagley was booked into jail. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. It is unknown if she has an attorney.

The fatal shooting marked the 10th homicide in Salt Lake City this year, police said.

Sean Gleason, commissioner of Professional Bull Riders, PBR, said in a statement that Allen is the same person who goes by the name Ouncie Mitchell. He said the organization was saddened to find out about the death of a rider who had become a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour and competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. He was from Fresno, Texas, according to his bio on the PBR website.

He qualified for the PBR World Finals in 2019 when he finished a career-best 55th in the world standings, according to the website.

"Ouncie got his name because he was born small," Gleason said. "He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie's cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family."

He is also survived by his 4-year-old daughter, PBR said on its website.