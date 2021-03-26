Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer killed in car crash three days after playing in NCAA tournament

Grand Canyon University basketball player Oscar Frayer died from a car accident, three days after the Antelopes played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, the school announced Thursday. He was 23.

Frayer and his sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, were killed with an unidentified friend in a car crash in Lodi, California, on Tuesday, the university said.

Miss you, O. Fly high, High Flyer. pic.twitter.com/rNd47znpsS — GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) March 26, 2021

"We love O," GCU head coach Bryce Drew said. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

According to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV, two California Highway Patrol officers were hurt after an SUV crashed into the back of their parked patrol vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 near Lodi, which is about 35 miles south of Sacramento, around 2:30 a.m.

The SUV continued into a tree and caught fire. CHP says all three people, including Frayer and Moore, died. The impact sent the patrol vehicle into a dirt embankment, leaving the officers with serious injuries. Authorities say both officers are expected to survive.

When he was just 7 years old, Frayer lost his father in a car accident, according to a story on the athletics department website.

Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.

Oscar Frayer #4 of the Grand Canyon Lopes brings the ball up court as Joe Wieskamp #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes defends in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trevor Brown Jr/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Oakland, California, native had returned to Northern California after finishing with eight points, five assists and three blocked shots in GCU's loss to Iowa at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Frayer tweeted after the game, "I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it's been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it's love FOREVER. 4 Gone."

Frayer's teammates reacted to the news of his death on social media.

Man, I’m at a loss for words and just in shock. Just watched you play a couple days ago and now you’re gone. You were one-of-a-kind and one of the most upbeat and energetic people I’ve ever been around. Could put a smile on anyone’s face. Love you, O. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkghZ0Xyyd — Casey Benson (@CaseyBenson15) March 24, 2021

Don’t even know what to say... someone who has been a big brother to me for the whole past year. Someone who is truly one of my brothers and someone I consider family. Fly high O, your name will not be forgotten💜 https://t.co/JRLxwp61p7 — Liam Lloyd (@LiamLl0yd) March 24, 2021

Life is so precious... one of my all time favourite teammates. Love you O pic.twitter.com/wPTer9vjeA — Gerard Martin (@gerardmartin42) March 24, 2021

The Associated Press contributed.