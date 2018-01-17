Orrin Hatch draws Twitter reaction for removing imaginary glasses during hearing

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, drew attention from Twitter users keeping a close eye on Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen -- not for what the senator said, but rather what he did, or didn't do.

In video captured by The Wrap's Jon Levine on Twitter, Hatch appeared to gesture as if he was removing a pair of glasses from his face -- but there were no glasses in sight.

WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

Twitter lit up in response, creating comedic fodder for late night hosts including Stephen Colbert on CBS' "The Late Show." Colbert commended Hatch's "admirable object work" and noting that the retiring senator should "go into mime as soon as possible."

Orrin Hatch has been learning his object work from @StephenAtHome #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FaTH6gWC7g — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 17, 2018

"The Daily Show" took a jab as well, editing footage of Hatch at the hearing to add in a pair of sunglasses.

Even Hatch's office acknowledged the humorous attention the senator received, joking in response to Levine that the senator was merely taking off a pair of "invisible glasses" from hip spectacles manufacturer Warby Parker. "They're new, you've probably never heard of them," the tweet jested.

Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018

Hatch, 83, announced his retirement from the Senate earlier this month. He has served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee since 2015 and is the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history.