2 adults, 1 young child shot and killed in suspected domestic violence incident in Orlando, police say

Three people, including one young child, were shot and killed in a suspected domestic violence incident in Orlando early Sunday morning, authorities said. The suspected shooter was also killed.

The incident happened at around 2:25 a.m. local time in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. Officers initially arrived at the scene in response to a reported domestic violence call, and heard shots fired inside the home shortly after they got there, according to the statement.

"The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers who returned fire," the police department said. The suspect was then transported to a hospital and confirmed dead.

Officers found two adults and one child suffering from gunshot wounds when they entered the home, according to Orlando Police. The child was transported to a local hospital and confirmed dead, the police department said, noting that both adult victims were also killed.

Neither of the two police officers involved in the shooting response sustained injuries, according to the police department. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave after it happened, as various local and state agencies opened investigations into how the response was handled.

"As with all officer involved shootings, FDLE [the Florida Department of Law Enforcement] will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney's office," the police department said. Orlando Police will additionally conduct an internal investigation of its own. Footage from the two responding officers' body-worn cameras will be made available to the public within the next 30 days, according to the police department.

Media Briefing provided by Chief Smith can be watched here: pic.twitter.com/jSxXc2NMpy — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 9, 2023

Orlando Police chief Eric Smith did not share any identifying details about the victims or their ages at a news briefing held about three hours after the shooting took place. Smith told reporters that it was unclear at that time whether the suspected shooter had a criminal history.