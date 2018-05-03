CBS News May 3, 2018, 4:21 PM

One person shot, critically wounded at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee

The scene of a shooting Thursday at Nashville's Opry Mills mall

WTVF

NASHVILLE -- One person was critically injured after a dispute led to gunfire Thursday at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, according to Nashville police and fire officials.

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials say. Police say the suspected shooter is in custody and no additional threats were apparent.

The mall was being swept by Metro Nashville police as a precaution.

