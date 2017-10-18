Oprah Winfrey on new book "Wisdom of Sundays," working with "60 Minutes"

Oprah Winfrey invited friends to her California home over the weekend for a gospel brunch to celebrate her new book, "The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations." It's a collection of moments from the two-time Emmy Award-winning series, "Super Soul Sunday," where Winfrey has in-depth conversations with spiritual thinkers, including life coach Tony Robbins, television producer Shonda Rhimes and Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh. She explores topics like forgiveness, personal fulfillment and her own "aha moments" during her Super Soul Sunday conversations.

"You have a mind, you have a body and you have a spirit. So I think to nurture all three, which is what I really work at all the time, is important. And that's what this book is all about," Winfrey said Wednesday on "CBS This Morning."

Winfrey said spirituality to her is the "desire to fulfill the highest expression of truth in ourselves," and that it is "the essence of who you are."

Winfrey spoke about how Gary Zukav, author of "The Seat of the Soul," became one of her biggest influencers.

"There was something he said in the book about intention, how we all know that what you put out is coming back, but even before what you put out is coming back, there is an intention behind what you put out. So I use that principle of intention actually for every one of my shows since 1989," Winfrey said. "I would sit with the producers and say when you present an idea to me, come clear and be clear about what your intention is and I have to find my intention within yours in order to sit in the seat and to do the interview. So those principles of living your life with a sense of integrity, with a sense of intention, with a sense of gratitude, learning to forgive people for the mistakes they've made and you've made, have really helped me lead a more meaningful life."

Winfrey also opened up about what it's like to work with "60 Minutes" as a special contributor, particularly the infamous screenings before a piece airs.

"I love the process of sitting in a room and everybody ripping your stuff apart. I love that," Winfrey said, laughing. "They say, go back, make it better. ['60 Minutes' executive producer] Jeff Fager has an ear and an eye like – unbelievable."

