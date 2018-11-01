Oprah to campaign with Stacey Abrams in tight Georgia governor's race

Oprah Winfrey will campaign Thursday for Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race, holding two town hall events in one of the most contentious battles in this year's midterm elections. The town halls, in Marietta and Decatur, are being called "conversations on the critical value of women in leadership and what is at stake for our communities in the election."

Winfrey has been a part-time contributor for "60 Minutes" but she has stepped away from that role while she campaigns. The media mogul has been an active campaigner in the past for Democrats in presidential races; earlier this year, she said she would not run for president in 2020.

So far in this year's elections, Winfrey has focused on urging people to vote. The Abrams campaign in Georgia, though, has gained national attention because of extreme ideological differences between Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp as well as allegations of voter suppression. If elected, Abrams would be the first black woman elected governor in the United States.

A new NBC News/Marist College poll shows that Abrams and Kemp are virtually tied in the Georgia gubernatorial race, with Kemp leading Abrams among likely voters 46 percent to 45 percent. Libertarian Ted Metz garnered support from 4 percent of likely voters.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia at several events today for Kemp.