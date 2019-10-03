Homeless singer who went viral reportedly gets offer from Grammy-nominated producer

A homeless woman who dazzled the internet with her incredible opera singing in a Los Angeles subway station has reportedly been offered a recording contract. Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond caught wind of her viral video and now wants to take a chance on the Russian-born Emily Zamourka, TMZ reported Thursday.

Diamond has drawn up a letter for Zamourka with the hope of creating a "huge classical/EDM crossover hit record for the subway soprano," according to TMZ. The record would be titled "Paradise," and would be released on Diamond's label, Silver Blue Records.

Last week, an LAPD officer filmed Zamourka singing a famous Puccini aria in a subway station. The video was posted on the department's Twitter account and it went viral. She received global attention and an outpouring of GoFundMe donations.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

Zamourka, a classically trained violinist and pianist, moved to the United States from Russia 30 years ago, CBS Los Angeles reports. She taught music lessons, but she began to have serious health issues and later racked up huge medical bills which forced her to work several jobs to make ends meet.

Zamourka played her violin in the streets to make extra cash, but then her $10,000 instrument was stolen a few years ago. She became homeless after she was unable to pay her rent and bills. Prior to her viral fame, she was sleeping on cardboard as a mattress in a parking lot.

Without a violin, she performed for subway commuters with something that can't be stolen from her — her enchanting voice. "It sounds great when you're in the subway," she told CBS Los Angeles. "It sounds beautiful."

Homeless woman singing in the L.A. Metro goes viral

In the week since the video was posted, nearly $100,000 in donations have poured in for Zamourka through two GoFundMe accounts. She also has a singing gig this upcoming weekend in San Pedro.