What's open on Christmas Eve 2024? Stores, fast-food places and more major chains you can visit today.

From grocery chains to stores and restaurants, most businesses, are open today on Christmas Eve 2024.

If you're looking to buy a last-minute present, stock up on food and groceries, dine out or visit a pharmacy, you'll find that while many businesses are open, most likely operate on a holiday schedule that includes reduced hours.

Many stores and restaurants are closing early to give workers more time to spend with their families and loved ones, and because they anticipate fewer patrons. Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Eve.

Are grocery stores open on Christmas Eve?

Albertsons-owned store chains and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on Christmas Eve at reduced hours.

Aldi stores operate limited hours on Christmas Eve. Find your store's holiday hours using the store locator.

Food Lion stores close at 6 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve.

Giant Food stores close at 7 p.m., with pharmacies closing according to their Sunday hours. Gas stations close at 6:30 p.m.

Kroger stores and fuel centers will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve. Most pharmacies will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Stop & Shop stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Company-operated fuel stations close at 5:30 p.m., and pharmacies close at 1 p.m.

Trader Joes locations are open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Whole Foods stores will all close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve

What restaurants are open on Christmas Eve?

Applebee's restaurant hours vary by location on Christmas Eve. Most restaurants will close earlier than usual, according to the company. Some locations may close entirely for the evening to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Cracker Barrel restaurants will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They typically serve diners until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the day of the week.

IHOP restaurants are open, but hours of operation may vary by location, so check your local store's hours.

Wendy's restaurants operate normal hours on Christmas Eve.

Where can I buy a present on Christmas Eve?

Most Best Buys are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Costco operates regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Kohl's extends its hours the night before Christmas. Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

Macy's stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target stores will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.