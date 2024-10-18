First Japanese "onsen," bath house where many patrons relax naked together in mineral-rich water, opening in U.S.

One of Japan's top luxury hotel firms will open an "onsen" hot spring resort in upstate New York that it says will be the first Japanese-run venture of its kind in the United States.

Japanese onsens -- bath houses where patrons relax naked together in mineral-rich water of various temperatures -- are a major domestic industry beloved by both locals and tourists.

Traditional Japanese natural hot spring bath (Onsen) next to a river in forest, Hakone, Kanagawa, Japan. Ippei Naoi / Getty Images

Hoshino Resorts said it will open its new inn in the small town of Sharon Springs in 2028, marking its second foray into the world's largest economy after failing to win over North Americans during Japan's 1980s boom years.

"The biggest lesson we learned in the 80s is that if a Japanese hotel operator wishes to enter the U.S. market, it must meet strong expectations for its concept to reflect Japanese culture," the firm said Thursday in a statement.

"The move will mark the first opening of an onsen inn in the United States by a Japanese hotel firm," it said.

Sharon Springs was once a vibrant hot spring and tourist hub but need revitalization after losing its glory over the past 100 years -- making it the perfect location for a new hotel, Hoshino Resorts said.

The "ryokan" inn will have up to 70 guest rooms, according to Japanese media.