One Direction's Liam Payne says he's over 100 days sober: "I feel amazing"

Liam Payne is celebrating a major milestone: The English singer revealed he is "over 100 days" sober in an interview with iFL TV earlier this week.

"I feel amazing. I feel really, really good," Payne said. "The support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

The One Direction alum has been open about his in the past. In a 2021 episode of "The Diary of A CEO" podcast, Payne recalled how the group became too famous too fast.

The group — formed by Simon Cowell with members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson — went on to sell 70 million records by 2020, according to the BBC. The band became the first in U.S. Billboard 200 history to have their first four albums debut at number one in 2014.

"The best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was just lock us in our rooms," Payne recalled on the podcast. "And of course, what's in the room? Minibar."

"At a certain point, I just thought, 'Well, I'm going to have a party for one,' and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life," he added.

In a 2019 interview with Men's Health Australia, Payne admitted that although the group had fun together, "there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic."

"It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume, I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on," he said at the time.

In the star's recent chat with iFL TV, Payne mentioned his plans for the future, including a new album.

"I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun. It's been good," he said, adding he definitely wants to go back on tour. "I was kind of over it for a little bit, but I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans."