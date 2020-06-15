Black Lives Matter protester and 2nd woman found dead in Florida; arrest made

A 19-year-old woman who recently sought justice over police killings has been found dead after going missing earlier this month, Tallahassee police said. The body of Oluwatoyin Salau was discovered in Tallahassee on Saturday night, police said in a news release sent Monday.

The body of Victoria Sims, 75, was also found, police said.

Police said they've taken a 49-year-old man into custody. The release didn't provide any other details about the case or explain any relationship between the two victims and the man they've taken into custody.

CBS affiliate WCTV reported that Salau had been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting the names of people who had been killed by police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests in the state's capital, the station reported. Her name and #JusticeForToyin were trending on social media for a week.

Oluwatoyin Salau WCTV

"I don't want their names gone in vain," Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department in May.

Salau was reported missing June 6.

"Toyin was very passionate," her friend Danaya Hemphill told the newspaper. "She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin."

Sims was a retired state worker and was well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics. Sims was a "lifelong advocate for older people" who was an AARP volunteer for a decade, WCTV reported.

Officers discovered the bodies while following up on a missing person case, the station reported.