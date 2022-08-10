John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John, pays tribute to late actress with emotional Instagram post

John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, paid tribute to the late actress in a touching Instagram post, describing their marriage and life together as a love that "transcends our understanding." Newton-John, best known for her starring role as Sandy in the musical "Grease," died Monday at the age of 73.

Easterling on Wednesday wrote on Newton-John's Instagram account that his wife was a "healer" who used the "mediums of song, of words, of touch."

"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known," Easterling said. "Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward."

Newton-John's official cause of death has not been released, but the actress had publicly battled breast cancer for decades. In a 2019 interview, Newton-John told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that she spent most of her time post-retirement at home with Easterling, who she said helped grow cannabis specifically for her pain management.

"He is the crown prince," she said of Easterling. "He's just a good, seriously, a good human being and a kind human being, an incredibly smart human being. And he's gorgeous to boot!"

Easterling on Wednesday also thanked those who sent messages of love to Newton-John and her family.

"Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way," he added. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."