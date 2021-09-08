John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting first baby together

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. Mulaney, 39, announced the news Tuesday on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"We're having a baby together," Mulaney said. "I was nervous when I was about to say the news! I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

Mulaney, who has always been open about his struggle with addiction, discussed his recent stint in rehab and divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

"I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife," Mulaney said. "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Getty

Mulaney said he first met Munn when Meyers married Alexi Ashe in 2013 but they only developed a relationship this year. He admitted his relationship with Munn has been instrumental in maintaining his sobriety.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch. But it is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman," Mulaney said. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

The comic revealed he relapsed shortly after hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2020, struggling with alcohol and cocaine. Mulaney said Meyers and other close friends, including comedian Fred Armisen, staged an intervention and convinced him to again enter rehab —a decision he said helped save him.

"I didn't want an intervention," Mulaney said. "At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs. Sitting here tonight, I'm so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life. That night, I was not grateful."

Now, he said he's excited for what his new chapter will bring. Mulaney recently began touring for the first time since 2020 and has shows scheduled through November.