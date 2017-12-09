Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins Heisman

NEW YORK -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.

The brash, flag-planting Sooners star won a lopsided vote to become the sixth Oklahoma player to the win Heisman.

Mayfield became the first Heisman winner to start his career as a walk-on since athletic scholarships were created in the 1950s, CBS Sports reports.

Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman winner, was third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008.

Mayfield is the third player to win the Heisman heading to the College Football Playoff. The second-ranked Sooners meet No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. He is the first senior to win the award since Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

According to CBS Sports, Mayfield finished the 2017 season with 4,340 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and 4,650 total yards of offense, all of which rank fourth-best all-time among Heisman winners. However, those were career-high numbers for Mayfield, who has amassed 15,398 yards of offense since his freshman season at Texas Tech in 2013.