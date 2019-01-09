Woman who bragged about poaching a deer on a dating app was actually talking to a game warden

Game warden Cannon Harrison probably wasn't expecting to make his latest bust on a dating app. But that's what happened after he matched with an Oklahoma woman on Bumble.

As they struck up an online conversation, the woman immediately shared that she had just killed a "bigo" buck — "obviously not knowing Cannon is a game warden," wrote the Oklahoma Game Wardens in a Facebook post.

Game Warden Cannon Harrison's Bumble conversation with the unnamed woman. Oklahoma Game Wardens

Harrison asked if she had shot the deer with a bow, as bow hunting is still legal in Oklahoma through mid-January. She said she didn't want to discuss that, but Harrison innocently pressed further, prompting his match to reveal the details. She shared with him the location where she killed the deer and sent him several photos of the dead animal, including one in which she can be seen holding up its antlers.

In the process, the woman, whose name was not released, revealed to Harrison that she had committed two illegal acts — shooting the deer with a rifle outside of rifle season and using a spotlight at night to help her shoot the deer.

Oklahoma Game Wardens went to the property the next day. Further investigation showed the woman had committed a third illegal act — harvesting only the head and back-strap meat of the animal. The woman and an accomplice pleaded guilty and paid $2,400 in fines, according to the Tulsa World.

Oklahoma Game Wardens posted a photo of the unidentified woman holding the deer by the antlers. Oklahoma Game Wardens/Facebook

The local community had plenty of jokes about the situation. "I'm pretty sure a court date wasn't the type of date she was looking for," wrote one commenter on Facebook.