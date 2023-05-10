Bodycam shows Oklahoma police searching for someone yelling for "help" - it was a goat

Police officers in Oklahoma who thought they were responding to a person in distress on Monday were surprised to discover it was actually just a barn animal.

Body cam footage posted on social media shows Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey of the Enid Police Department walking down a field toward what sounds like someone yelling for help. "I think that's a person," one of the officers says as the other begins running to the source of the call.

As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for "help," police said in a statement on Facebook.

Sometimes a call can really get your goat. Yesterday, Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey responded to a report of someone heard yelling for help. Upon arriving, the officers began walking toward the faint sound of someone yelling. As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for “help.” Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends. Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call. Posted by Enid Police Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

But as they got closer to the sound they discovered it wasn't someone calling for help, just a very loud goat.

The officers share a laugh as the goat continues to yelp in the background. A farmer then explains to the officers that the goat was upset because it had been separated from one of its friends.

"Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all," police joked in a statement. "All in all, you really can't say it was that baaad of a call."