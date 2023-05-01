Missing teens likely among 7 found dead in Oklahoma, authorities say

Two missing teenage girls are believed to be among seven found dead in Oklahoma on Monday, local law enforcement said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory on Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. Officials said they may have been traveling with Jesse McFadden, 39. The missing alert was canceled later in the day.

Webster, Brewer and McFadden were likely all among the dead found on Monday afternoon in Henryetta, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said during a press conference streamed by CBS affiliate KWTV. Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner to identify the bodies.

"We believe that we have found the persons, we are just waiting for confirmation," Rice said.

The four other victims have not yet been publicly identified.

McFadden was a convicted rapist, state records show. He was released from prison in October 2020.

CBS News has reached out to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for additional details. Henryetta is located approximately 55 miles south of Tulsa.