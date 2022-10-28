8 found dead after Oklahoma house fire, police say

Eight people were found dead following a house fire in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Thursday, police said.

"It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," Broken Arrow police tweeted just after 8 p.m. ET. Two hours earlier, the department said it was responding to a "structure fire with multiple fatalities."

The fire remains under investigation.

Broken Arrow is about 13 miles southeast of Tulsa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.