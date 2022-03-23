6 teenage girls killed in crash with semi-truck in Oklahoma: "Our hearts are broken"

Six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi-truck about 12:30 p.m. in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, according to OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart.

The girls were eastbound on Oklahoma 22 when their vehicle was struck by a rock hauler that was approaching from the east on U.S. 377, OHP Trooper Shelby Humphrey told KXII-TV of nearby Sherman, Texas.

Maps show the intersection is at the end of a 90-degree curve of U.S. 377 from east to south. The girls' car was making a right turn when it collided with the truck, Humphrey said.

In this photo posted on Facebook provided by the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office is the scene of a deadly two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, Okla. / AP

Stewart said she did not have the exact ages of the students, but all six victims were female. The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Images from the scene of the crash showed a virtually destroyed black vehicle with what appeared to be a pink steering wheel among the rubble.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had "a great loss" involving students from the district's high school.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," said Waitman, who did not immediately return a phone call on Tuesday.

Waitman said counselors would be available at the high school throughout the night Tuesday and that school would be open on Wednesday with a focus on "the emotional well-being of our students."

On Tuesday, the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office updated its profile picture on Facebook to a logo of the high school with the caption: "Prayers for Tishomingo."

"Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community," the sheriff's office said. "This is an absolute tragedy which will have lifelong effects. This community and families need our support and prayers at this time."

The accident comes just days after six student-athletes and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas. A man and a 13-year-old boy were also killed in that crash.