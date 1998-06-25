Okay! Who Left The Gate Open?

A lost wallaby stands at a Tokyo police station after being rescued by local police from a quiet, Tokyo neighborhood. The wallaby, a miniature kangaroo native to Australia, was reported to police by a resident, who found this suspicious creature loitering in front of his house. The animal was later returned to its keeper, an Australian journalist living nearby.

For more on animals, visit our site, Breeds Apart.

Whether you'd like to visit Australia, native home to the wallaby, or Japan, where the occasional lost wallaby is found, you can book a trip there through the CBS.com Getaway section.

Wondering what other major events are going on around the globe? Then, you'll want to check our World news section.