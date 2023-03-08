Watch CBS News
Oil rig on fire in Alabama's Mobile River: "Potential hazards on board"

An oil rig in Alabama has caught fire on the east side of the Mobile River. The cause of the "2-alarm structure fire" is still unknown.

According to an update posted to Facebook by the Mobile Fire-Rescue, multiple fire companies are on the scene trying to extinguish the fire. 

"The rig contains diesel, hydraulic fluid, and oil with other potential hazards on board," read the post. "Crews are working in tandem to mitigate the incident as quickly as possible."

Mobile Fire-Rescue called the incident a "developing scene." Currently, there are no reports of injuries.

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

