Oil rig on fire in Alabama's Mobile River: "Potential hazards on board"

An oil rig in Alabama has caught fire on the east side of the Mobile River. The cause of the "2-alarm structure fire" is still unknown.

According to an update posted to Facebook by the Mobile Fire-Rescue, multiple fire companies are on the scene trying to extinguish the fire.

"The rig contains diesel, hydraulic fluid, and oil with other potential hazards on board," read the post. "Crews are working in tandem to mitigate the incident as quickly as possible."

400 Dunlap Drive

Mobile Fire-Rescue called the incident a "developing scene." Currently, there are no reports of injuries.