Woman tased and arrested at junior high football game after refusing to wear a mask

A woman attending a school football game in Ohio was tased and arrested after she refused to put on a mask, the Logan Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

Video captured by another adult at the game shows the woman struggling with an officer on the metal bleachers as he tries to handcuff her. That's when he uses a taser on her, shocking onlookers.

The Logan Police Department said School Resource Officer Chris Smith was at 7th and 8th grade football games at Logan High School stadium on Wednesday, and that one of his duties was to ensure fans were safe and complying with health guidelines.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"One of these policy guidelines mandated by the Logan Hocking School District is that all spectators must wear a mask while on school property," the department's statement reads.

When Smith told a woman in the stands, later identified as Alecia D. Kitts, that she needed to put on a mask, she said she had asthma and was not going to put it on. The officer told Kitts "several times" that she needed to wear a mask, saying if she didn't, she would be asked to leave and wait outside the stadium, according to the police statement.

Ladies and Gentleman - Watch LOGAN OHIO POLICE DEPARTMENT TAZE & ARREST A WOMAN FOR ENJOYING A FOOTBALL GAME WITH HER 5 YEAR OLD SON Posted by Tabatha Nichols on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

After Kitts continued to refuse, Smith said she would be escorted off the property and citied for trespassing.

"After several attempts to get her to leave, Officer Smith advised her she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to place her hands behind her back multiple times and she refused," the police statement reads. "Officer Smith attempted to place her hand behind her back, the female began resisting by pulling away from the Officer and another female began interfering with the arrest."

"Officer Smith advised her to comply or he would deploy his Taser if she did not quit resisting," the statement continues. The video shows two other people near the woman as she is tased while in the bleachers.

Smith tased Kitts once, on her shoulder area, and he handcuffed her. Video shows her continuing to struggle with Smith as they walked down the bleachers. Another person behind the camera can be heard asking where her mask is, and Kitts is seen yelling back.

Kitts initially refused to identify herself and refused treatment at the scene, the Logan Police Department said. She was later identified, charged with criminal trespassing, and released, according to the statement.

Additional charges are pending for Kitts and another person involved in the incident.

"It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy," the statement continues. "Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force."

"This is an unfortunate incident for everyone involved. The incident remains under investigation," the Logan Police Department said.

CBS News has reached out to Kitts and the police department and is awaiting response.