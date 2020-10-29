What Ohio voters told 60 Minutes in 2016

Coming into the 2016 election, Ohio had picked the winner in every presidential election since 1964. With that in mind, Scott Pelley visited the Buckeye State to get a sense of the issues voters there cared most about.

What he found was a state suffering from a political identity crisis, with families torn between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. And voters he talked to seemed to lack enthusiasm for either candidate.

"I've said for the last couple months, there's billions of people in the United States and these are the two best people that we can get to lead us?" Craig Cooper, part of the United Steel Workers Local 1104 said at the time. "Just find that hard to believe. I really do."

In the end, Ohio went red for Donald Trump. This week, Pelley returns to Ohio to get a sense of how the state is leaning in the race between Trump and Joe Biden. See that story, Sunday.