2 Ohio State football players charged with rape and kidnapping

Columbus, Ohio — Two members of the Ohio State University football team are charged with rape and kidnapping after an alleged sexual assault near the school's campus. The school announced Wednesday they have both been dismissed from the football team.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were booked into a Columbus jail late Tuesday night after turning themselves in.

The criminal complaint alleges that on February 4, a 19-year-old woman was having consensual sex with Riep, when she stopped, "stating she did not want to continue." Detectives say Wint then entered the room and Riep, after asking if Wint could join, pushed her down by the neck and the two men allegedly raped her.

Afterward, the report says Riep told the victim to say the incident was consensual on video, as he was "laughing" and she was "crying."



"She was unsure if she should go ahead and file charges or not and that is what happens in a lot of these cases," said Denise Alex-Bouzounis with the Columbus Police Department.

Jahsen Wint, left, and Amir Reip, right. Franklin County Ohio Sheriff via AP



Riep is a cornerback and Wint, a safety. Both played in more than 30 games for the Buckeyes with one more year of eligibility.

"The charges are outrageously false. He is wrongly accused. He shouldn't be in jail," said Wint's attorney, Sam Shamansky.

CBS News has not heard back from Riep's attorney. The two men will have their first court appearance Thursday morning.