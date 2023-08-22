Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio

One child is dead and at least 20 others are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Clark County, Ohio, on the district's first day of school.

In a news conference, officials said the school bus had collided with a Honda. The circumstances of the crash were not shared. There were 53 people aboard the bus, including the driver.

The student who died had been ejected from the bus and succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene, officials said.

Dayton Children's Hospital confirmed to CBS News that they had received 22 patients from the crash. Some were transferred by ambulance, while others were brought by their parents, the hospital said. During the news conference, officials said 23 children had been hospitalized, one with serious injuries.

Northwestern Local Schools, a district with one elementary school and one middle/high school, said on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter, that there had been a "bus accident on one of (the) elementary routes." No information about the children, including ages, has been released.

A parent reunification center was established at a local firehouse, the district said. School officials said parents would be contacted if their children had been involved.

Today is the district's first day of school, according to its website.