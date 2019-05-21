Ohio middle school students allegedly put urine, semen on food served to teachers

Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio WBNS-TV

Powell, Ohio -- Several middle school students are under investigation for allegedly putting bodily fluids into food that was then served to teachers, reports CBS Columbus, Ohio affiliate WBNS-TV.

The incident allegedly occurred Thursday at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, in a "Global Gourmet" class.

The Olentangy Local School District says that, during a student cooking competition, students allegedly contaminated the food they were serving to teachers judging the contest.

Students are alleged to have put urine and or semen into crepes fed to teachers.

According to information received by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a video of some of it happening was circulating Thursday.

School administrators learned of the alleged actions and contacted police.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating but no charges have been filed.

One charge that could apply is felony assault because it happened at school and against a teacher.

An attorney representing one of the suspects, Brad Koffel, told WBNS he urges everyone to use "caution before reaching any conclusions."

He said this "easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video."

Koffel added, "We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that."

The Sheriff's Office said lab tests were being conducted to verify the substance involved.

No one from Olentangy Schools would speak on camera.

The district released a statement saying, "The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident."