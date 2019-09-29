All 4 inmates who escaped from Gallia County Jail in Ohio captured

All four inmates who escaped from the Gallia County Jail in Ohio early on Sunday were recaptured in North Carolina Monday. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said Sunday that the four inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon and made their escape at 12:14 a.m.

According to CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV, the sheriff's office determined that the inmates had assistance in their escape from at least one person on the outside. The sheriff's office identified the inmates as:

Brynn K. Martin, 40

Christopher M. Clemente, 24

Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30

Lawrence R. Lee III, 29

Martin, Clemente and McDaniel were taken into custody at about 2 a.m. at a Cary, North Carolina hotel, "thanks to a multi-agency response to information provided by our investigative team," Champlin said. Champlin released a statement early Monday morning saying "investigators were able to develop information which has led to the successful apprehension of three of the four males who escaped custody."

The fourth escapee, Lee, was "believed" to have been with the three men caught at the hotel, but he "fled from the officers" who made the arrests in Cary, according to the sheriff. He was captured later Monday in Durham, officials said.

CBS News

The sheriff's office released details on what charges each inmate was held for prior to their escape: Martin faced multiple felonies, including charges related to breaking and entering and receiving stolen property; Clemente was indicted on charges related to drug-trafficking; McDaniel failed to appear before a court for "non-support of dependents;" and Lee was charged with two misdemeanors and a felony related to identity fraud, obstruction and assault.