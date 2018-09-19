Ohio governor debate: Mike DeWine, Richard Cordray face off in first debate

Ohio gubernatorial candidates Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray face off in their first debate Wednesday. The two candidates will face off at the University of Dayton starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This is not the first time the two have been opponents in an election – Republican DeWine ousted incumbent Democrat Cordray to become the Ohio attorney general in 2010. Cordray later became the leader of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Ohio governor race is seen as a proxy battle between the Trumpian faction of the Republican Party and the centrist, Obama-influenced Democratic politics. President Trump has endorsed and appeared at a rally for DeWine, while former President Barack Obama has done the same for Cordray.

Ohio Governor Polls

A poll released Tuesday by Baldwin Wallace University found DeWine five points ahead of Cordray, with 42 percent to Cordray's 37 percent support among likely voters. Important issues in the race include the economy, health care, and gun control.

Current Republican Governor John Kasich expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act during his tenure, which Cordray supports. DeWine has said that he would seek to reform Medicaid expansion. Many Ohioans receive treatment for opioid addiction through Medicaid.

How to watch the Ohio governor debate