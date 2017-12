COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury in Columbus has indicted a father after his 3-year-old son found a gun in their home and fatally shot himself.

The Dispatch reports a Franklin County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 26-year-old Steven Wallen on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges for the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old son, Jachin, in September in Madison Township.

Authorities say the boy died after he and his twin brother found a handgun while Wallen slept.