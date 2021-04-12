Officer shot, life-flighted to hospital, two others hurt in chase in Georgia

An officer has been shot in the head and two others injured during a police chase early Monday morning, a radio station in west Georgia reported, according to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations tweeted that it's been called in:

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021

NewsTalk 1330 WLLB said the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen at around 4 a.m. that carried into Carrollton. Shots were fired and one officer was hit in the head, the station says. He was life-flighted to an Atlanta area hospital where his condition was unknown. WLLB said he was reportedly "able to talk."

The chase continued into Villa Rica, where at least two other law enforcement officers were injured. It wasn't clear how. Their conditions were unknown.

There was no word on any suspect or suspects.

-- This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest details.