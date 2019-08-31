Authorities responding to reports of shootings in west Texas

Authorities in Texas are responding to reports of several shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa. The Odessa Police Department posted on Facebook that there is at least one suspect driving around Odessa "shooting at random people."

"The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut," the Facebook post read. "Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available."

The city of Odessa told CBS affiliate KOSA there have been 20 people injured.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.