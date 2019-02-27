Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Ivanka Trump's comments on her Green New deal and minimum wage

Ivanka Trump challenged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's policies during a Fox News interview, and the congresswoman is hitting back. In the interview, President Trump's eldest daughter argued that most Americans don't want a "guaranteed minimum" wage, as currently outlined in Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal. Ocasio-Cortez says that's false – and she should know.

A preview clip of the interview shows "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton ask, "You've got people who will see that offer from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, here's the Green New Deal, here's a guarantee of a new job. And [they] think, 'That's what I want. That's simple.' What do you say to that?"

"I don't think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," Ms. Trump answered. "I've spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there's the potential for upward mobility."

Replying to a tweet about the interview, Ocasio-Cortez hit back. "As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live," she wrote. "A living wage isn't a gift, it's a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create."

The congresswoman from New York continued to defend her Green New Deal, which aims to end America's dependence on fossil fuels, invest in renewable energy and spark large-scale job creation. "In fact, wages are so low today compared to actual worker productivity that they are no longer the reflections of worker value as they used to be," she wrote in another tweet. "Productivity has grown 6.2x more than pay." (Her claim is supported by data from the Economic Policy Institute.)

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted several times throughout the evening, sharing information about the Green New Deal as well as rebuttals to Ms. Trump's comments.

President Trump defended his daughter after she made the comments, saying she created "millions of jobs" without elaborating on this claim.

After Ocasio-Cortez's fiery Twitter response, Ms. Trump responded to an article that stated she challenged the congresswoman's minimum wage platform. "No I did not," she rebutted in a quote tweet. "I support a minimum wage. I do not however believe in a minimum guarantee for people 'unwilling to work' which was the question asked of me."

"I've spent much of the last 2 years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training as well as pro-working family policies such as the doubled Child Tax Credit & CCDBG," Ms. Trump wrote in another tweet.

In previous tweets, Ms. Trump touted the the administration's existing policies intended to help American working families, which she shared after a roundtable discussion with leaders in the Child Care industry on Monday. "We are deeply committed to supporting American working families and we're just getting started..." she wrote.