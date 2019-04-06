Obama speaks at town hall in Berlin

Former President Barack Obama is speaking at a town hall in Berlin, Germany, Saturday to "engage young leaders from around the world in a conversation about the importance of community leadership and civic engagement," according to the Obama Foundation.

The town hall will host around 300 young leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sectors, and Obama will answer questions from attendees and online commenters.

"President Obama and the Foundation want to hear directly from emerging leaders from across Europe-about their aspirations, challenges, and issues of concern and opportunity," said Bernadette Meehan, chief international officer at the Obama Foundation, in a statement.

Obama has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving office, although he briefly took an active role in campaigning for Democrats before the midterm elections. Obama was popular in western Europe during his presidency, while President Trump has relatively low approval ratings in most European Union countries, according to the Pew Research Center.