Obama campaigns for Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson in Florida - live stream

Former President Obama is campaigning in Florida for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who's running for governor, and Sen. Bill Nelson, the three-time incumbent Democratic senator from Florida seeking his fourth term. At the moment, Nelson is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida. Should Gillum win, he will be Florida's first black governor.

Early voting in Florida is already on pace to surpass turnout in the last five midterm elections in the state. On Friday for the first time, over 4 million had voted early, with more Republicans than Democrats casting votes so far.

Election Day will wrap up a bitter campaign season that witnessed the battle between DeSantis and Gillum veer into racial politics and heated exchanges over a long-simmering FBI investigation involving Gillum's home city.

Right after the primary, DeSantis said Florida voters shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Gillum, a comment Democrats contend was racially charged. President Trump also called Gillum a "thief" and corrupt, a move the mayor says is meant to reinforce negative stereotypes of black men.

The Gillum campaign, meanwhile, cut ties with a Democratic Party vendor and a campaign volunteer caught on video calling Florida a "cracker" state and saying the campaign was taking advantage of "white guilt."

The Senate race between Scott and incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson has taken a back seat to the governor's race, but it too has centered largely on name-calling and insults lobbed in tens of millions of dollars' worth of negative television ads. Scott has painted Nelson as an ineffective career politician, while Nelson has labeled Scott untrustworthy because of questions about how the multimillionaire governor has handled his finances while in office.