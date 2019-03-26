Spring breakers turn tables on armed robber at Florida gas station

Four young men spending their spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were confronted by a gunman, but instead of giving into his demands, they fought back. The Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the March 17 incident at a Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard.

The video showed a man exiting a vehicle with a covering over his face. He approaches the group of young men and brandishes what appears to be a handgun. The victims told police he said, "Give me everything you got." A struggle ensued and the young men tackled the suspect to the ground.

A second suspect, identified by police as Kevin Campbell, rushed to help the gunman. But during the struggle, the armed man dropped his gun. One of the victims picked it up and pointed at the two suspects, who eventually fled the scene.

"It didn't seem real. It seemed like it was out of a movie," Alec Tanoos said in a news conference, CBS Miami reported.

VICTIMS TURN THE TABLES ON ARMED ROBBERS A pair or robbers got much more trouble than they bargained for when they chose to rob four spring breakers before sunrise on March 24 at an Oakland Park gas station. The driver in this misbegotten scheme is now in custody, but the gunman is still at large. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing video of the dramatic armed robbery and asking for the public’s help to find the second subject. At approximately 3:35 a.m., deputies responded to the Mobil Gas Station at 901 West Oakland Park Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery. At the scene, they met with the four male victims. The victims stated that while they were pumping gas, a man with a silver handgun approached them, pointed the gun at them, and stated, "Give me everything you got." The victims, despite being in fear for their lives, grabbed the armed subject and tackled him to the ground. While the victims struggled with the armed subject, a second subject, later identified as Kevin Campbell, ran over and began pushing the victims off the armed subject. During the struggle, the subject's handgun fell to the ground. One of the victims was able to pick up the handgun and point it at both of the subjects. Both subjects got into a black Hyundai Sonata with Campbell in the driver’s seat. The victims were able to note the car’s tag, which they provided to deputies. Deputies put out a BOLO on the subject's vehicle along with the tag number. At approximately 4:15 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the owner's address. While they were in the area, they observed a male leaning against the black Hyundai. When law enforcement approached, Campbell ran. Fort Lauderdale Police’s K-9 found Campbell hiding in some bushes. He was arrested and now faces several charges including robbery with a firearm. Detectives are still searching for the second subject. He is described as a man with a stocky build, roughly 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds, with a dark complexion and dark hair in dreadlocks. The subject's handgun, a silver Taurus 9mm, was stolen in 2017 during a vehicle burglary. Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Posted by Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

The victims, who are all related, were able to give police the license plate of the suspect's vehicle and Campbell was arrested later that day. He faces several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

"We're trying to wrestle around for the gun, I finally got my hand on the gun, and I jerk it away. At this time, the (second) guy had came up," Aric Wisbey said. "He did raise his hands. He was telling me, 'Give me the gun. We'll just leave.'"

Police are still searching for the gunman, who remains at large. They described him as 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with a stocky build, dark complexion and dreadlocks. Police said his silver Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen in 2017.

Police said that robbery victims should never do what these young men did because it could have deadly consequences, CBS Miami reported.

Three of the men were visiting Fort Lauderdale from Terre Haute, Indiana. They said none of them were never afraid. "I know that there was a possibility we could be shot and killed. I knew that. That's my family. We'd die for each other," Alex Wisby said.