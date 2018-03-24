CBSN
By Caroline Linton CBS News March 24, 2018, 11:18 PM

NYPD shoots knife-wielding suspect at Whole Foods

Pedestrians walk along the sidewalk on 125th St. in Harlem between street vendors and a Whole Foods market on November 17, 2017 in New York. 

An NYPD officer shot a knife-wielding man Saturday night in the vicinity of a Whole Foods in Harlem, police said. The man is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said. The officer was uninjured.

Police said a man with a knife lunged at the officer at just before 8:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods. The officer displayed his weapon and then fired two rounds, shooting the man once. According to CBS New York, the man was a shoplifter. Police said the suspect was on parole and has an "extensive history."

The knife has been recovered.

Another person at the scene was transported to a local hospital after a medical episode. 

