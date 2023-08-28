NYPD: Family of 4 found stabbed to death in apartment on Upper West Side

2 adults, 2 children found dead inside Upper West Side apartment 2 adults, 2 children found dead inside Upper West Side apartment 01:37

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deaths of a family of four on the Upper West Side.

Police said a man and a woman, ages 41 and 40, along with their children, ages 3 and 1, were found stabbed to death inside their apartment at 328 W. 86th St., following a wellness check on Monday afternoon.

Sources told CBS New York the father who died was the long time superintendent of the building.

Police say around 3 p.m. a man was trying to contact his son, who lives in the building. He couldn't reach him by phone so he came to the apartment and knocked on the door, but nobody answered. Sources said the man then looked through the peephole and saw his son's wife bleeding out on the floor.

The man then called 911 and when police went inside they found a 1-year-old boy, his 3-year-old brother and their parents dead.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry, but are not ruling anything out when it comes to how the family died.

Police did recover a couple of kitchen knives from the scene. Investigators said no note was left behind to indicate any type of motive. The medical examiner arrived shortly after and is working to to determine the causes of death.

