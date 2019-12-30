NYPD "will keep the Jewish community safe," commissioner says after anti-Semitic attacks

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department "will keep the Jewish community safe" following a stabbing at a Hanukkah gathering at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York. Increased patrols in the city began following the deadly shooting at a Kosher grocery store in Jersey City on December 10 and a string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City last week.

The addition in patrols "has continued and now intensified with this latest terrible, terrible attack in Monsey this weekend," Shea said on "CBS This Morning" Monday. "So you can expect to see increased uniform patrols, as well as plainclothes patrols."

Shea, who became commissioner on December 1, said the patrols are focusing on houses of worship in Brooklyn neighborhoods where attacks occurred last week, including Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating at least nine incidents in which Jewish people were assaulted and had slurs yelled at them, CBS New York reports.

"We will keep the Jewish community safe, and we have a zero tolerance when it comes to hate crimes in New York City," Shea said.

The commissioner also said there are no credible threats ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square Tuesday night, encouraging all New Yorkers to come out to celebrate. He reminded everyone to arrive early, use mass transportation and not to bring any alcohol.

"Leave the backpacks at home, leave the chairs at home, come out, have a great time and you will be very safe in Times Square," he said.