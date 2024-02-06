Feds make dozens of bribery arrests related to New York City public housing contracts

NEW YORK - There's been a sweeping crackdown on alleged kickbacks for contracts in New York City Housing Authority buildings.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 60 current and former NYCHA employees are facing bribery and extortion charges.

Officials say it's the largest amount of federal bribery charges ever issued on a single day.

Officials allege the charges center around accepting cash payments from contractors in exchange for granting them contracts at NYCHA buildings.

"NYCHA has ZERO tolerance for wrongful and illegal activity," said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt. "The individuals allegedly involved in these acts put their greed first and violated the trust of our residents, their fellow NYCHA colleagues and all New Yorkers. These actions are counter to everything we stand for as public servants and will not be tolerated in any form. In the past five years, NYCHA has achieved many significant milestones, while remaining vigilant to ensure integrity in every area of our work. We have already made transformative changes to our business practices and will continue to do so. We will not allow bad actors to disrupt or undermine our achievements."

More details are expected to be revealed in a Tuesday morning news conference.

We will bring you that news conference live on CBS News New York.