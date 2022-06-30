Woman shot in head, killed while pushing baby stroller in New York City

Police at scene of fatal shooting of woman pushing baby in stroller in Manhattan on night of June 29, 2022. CBS New York

A 20-year-old woman died after being shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller in Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night. The toddler wasn't injured.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a news conference that the victim was pushing the stroller when a man approached from behind and "fired a single shot into her head from a very close range," then fled.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later, Sewell said. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The suspect remains at large. There was no word on a possible motive.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the news conference and pointed to the "problem of the over-proliferation of guns on our streets."

"When a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block, and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "It doesn't matter if you are on the Upper East Side, or East New York, Brooklyn. The oversaturation of guns endangers people."

CBS New York reports that police were checking surveillance cameras in the area to try to determine where the woman was coming from and what may have prompted that shooting.

A source told the station she was carrying an ID from the New York City borough of Staten Island.